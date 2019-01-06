CSG Systems International (CSGS) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine lowered shares of CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CSG Systems International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of CSG Systems International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CSG Systems International presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.33.

NASDAQ CSGS traded up $1.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.69. 169,615 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,167. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.87. CSG Systems International has a 12-month low of $30.40 and a 12-month high of $48.82.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $213.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.87 million. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CSG Systems International will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 4th. CSG Systems International’s payout ratio is currently 41.58%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 27,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 186,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,498,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 42,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of CSG Systems International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of CSG Systems International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. 99.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc provides business support solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's services include Advanced Convergent Platform, a billing and customer care platform for cable and satellite providers; Ascendon, a software-as-a-service cloud-based platform that provides a trusted path to digital transformation; and Singleview solution to deliver real-time charging services.

