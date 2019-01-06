Cushman & Wakefield PLC (CWK) Receives $20.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.25.

CWK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CWK. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 3rd quarter valued at $170,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 3rd quarter valued at $310,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 3rd quarter valued at $436,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 3rd quarter valued at $512,000. Institutional investors own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.25. 697,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 745,061. Cushman & Wakefield has a 12 month low of $13.25 and a 12 month high of $19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services.

