CVS Health (CVS) Given Buy Rating at Bank of America

Bank of America restated their buy rating on shares of CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. They currently have a $92.00 price objective on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price target on shares of CVS Health and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $100.00 price target on shares of CVS Health and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Tigress Financial reiterated a buy rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $80.00 price target on shares of CVS Health and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $91.98.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $66.82 on Thursday. CVS Health has a 52 week low of $60.14 and a 52 week high of $83.88. The company has a market capitalization of $66.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $47.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.90%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 14,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $1,166,778.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Denton sold 25,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $2,015,990.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,292.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 71.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 508 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter worth approximately $126,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 284.1% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 163.4% in the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 1,844 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated pharmacy health care services. It operates through Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC segments. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, Medicare Part D services, mail order, specialty pharmacy and infusion services, retail pharmacy network management services, prescription management systems, clinical services, disease management programs, and medical pharmacy management services.

