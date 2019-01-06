Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc 6% Conv. Pref. Shrs (NASDAQ:CYCCP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, February 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 11th.

Shares of CYCCP stock opened at $6.20 on Friday. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc 6% Conv. Pref. Shrs has a 52-week low of $4.85 and a 52-week high of $7.00.

Get Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc 6% Conv. Pref. Shrs alerts:

WARNING: “Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc 6% Conv. Pref. Shrs (CYCCP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/06/cyclacel-pharmaceuticals-inc-6-conv-pref-shrs-cyccp-plans-quarterly-dividend-of-0-15.html.

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc 6% Conv. Pref. Shrs

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's oncology development programs include sapacitabine, a novel orally-available nucleoside analog that is in Phase III clinical trial for the front-line treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes.

Read More: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc 6% Conv. Pref. Shrs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc 6% Conv. Pref. Shrs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.