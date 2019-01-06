Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc 6% Conv. Pref. Shrs (CYCCP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc 6% Conv. Pref. Shrs (NASDAQ:CYCCP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, February 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 11th.
Shares of CYCCP stock opened at $6.20 on Friday. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc 6% Conv. Pref. Shrs has a 52-week low of $4.85 and a 52-week high of $7.00.
About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc 6% Conv. Pref. Shrs
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's oncology development programs include sapacitabine, a novel orally-available nucleoside analog that is in Phase III clinical trial for the front-line treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes.
