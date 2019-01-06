David A. Jr/Ky Jones Sells 400 Shares of Humana Inc (HUM) Stock

Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total value of $34,528.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

David A. Jr/Ky Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Humana alerts:

On Saturday, May 18th, David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 200 shares of Humana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.04, for a total value of $46,008.00.

On Sunday, August 11th, David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 200 shares of Humana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.24, for a total value of $24,048.00.

On Monday, June 10th, David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 400 shares of Humana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.49, for a total value of $49,796.00.

On Saturday, November 16th, David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 600 shares of Humana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total value of $52,830.00.

Shares of HUM opened at $276.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Humana Inc has a 52-week low of $257.05 and a 52-week high of $355.88. The company has a market capitalization of $39.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.09.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.29. Humana had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 2.70%. The business had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc will post 14.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.54%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC acquired a new position in Humana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. IMS Capital Management acquired a new position in Humana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Humana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Humana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in Humana by 531.2% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen assumed coverage on Humana in a research report on Monday, September 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $372.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Humana from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Humana has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.63.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “David A. Jr/Ky Jones Sells 400 Shares of Humana Inc (HUM) Stock” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/06/david-a-jr-ky-jones-sells-400-shares-of-humana-inc-hum-stock.html.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail; Group and Specialty; Healthcare Services; and Individual Commercial. The Retail segment offers Medicare and supplemental benefit plans to individuals or through group accounts.

Recommended Story: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.