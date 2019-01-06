David A. Jr/Ky Jones Sells 400 Shares of Humana Inc (HUM) Stock

Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total value of $34,528.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
David A. Jr/Ky Jones also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Saturday, May 18th, David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 200 shares of Humana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.04, for a total value of $46,008.00.
- On Sunday, August 11th, David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 200 shares of Humana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.24, for a total value of $24,048.00.
- On Monday, June 10th, David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 400 shares of Humana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.49, for a total value of $49,796.00.
- On Saturday, November 16th, David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 600 shares of Humana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total value of $52,830.00.
Shares of HUM opened at $276.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Humana Inc has a 52-week low of $257.05 and a 52-week high of $355.88. The company has a market capitalization of $39.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.09.
Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.29. Humana had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 2.70%. The business had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc will post 14.43 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.54%.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC acquired a new position in Humana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. IMS Capital Management acquired a new position in Humana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Humana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Humana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in Humana by 531.2% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen assumed coverage on Humana in a research report on Monday, September 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $372.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Humana from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Humana has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.63.
About Humana
Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail; Group and Specialty; Healthcare Services; and Individual Commercial. The Retail segment offers Medicare and supplemental benefit plans to individuals or through group accounts.
