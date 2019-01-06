DeepOnion (ONION) Price Tops $0.21 on Top Exchanges

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 6th. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00005484 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Stocks.Exchange. DeepOnion has a market cap of $3.40 million and approximately $14,127.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00024289 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00027623 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00004368 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00030843 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00009901 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00130900 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Vsync (VSX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 6th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 21,108,978 coins and its circulating supply is 16,117,126 coins. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

DeepOnion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coindeal, CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, BiteBTC, SouthXchange, RightBTC, Stocks.Exchange, Kucoin and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

