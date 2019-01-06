Delphy Price Down 16.6% Over Last 7 Days (DPY)

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. Delphy has a market capitalization of $1.84 million and approximately $66,985.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Delphy token can now be purchased for about $0.0363 or 0.00000943 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, OKEx and ABCC. During the last week, Delphy has traded 16.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009305 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002972 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026399 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.28 or 0.02292708 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00158918 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00202938 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026271 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000107 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026250 BTC.

Delphy was first traded on November 8th, 2017. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,536,941 tokens. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Delphy’s official website is delphy.org.

Delphy can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, OKEx and ABCC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Delphy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Delphy using one of the exchanges listed above.

