Delta Air Lines (DAL) Earns “Buy” Rating from Stephens

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Stephens in a research note issued on Sunday.

DAL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Monday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (up previously from $71.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Macquarie set a $69.00 target price on Delta Air Lines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.16.

NYSE:DAL traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.79. 11,008,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,653,654. The company has a market capitalization of $34.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.13. Delta Air Lines has a 1-year low of $45.08 and a 1-year high of $61.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 11th. The transportation company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $11.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.96 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 7.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 326,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,347,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George N. Mattson bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.91 per share, with a total value of $203,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72,530 shares in the company, valued at $3,692,502.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 11,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 858,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 170,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,426,000 after purchasing an additional 15,326 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter worth $143,000. Finally, BP PLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter worth $1,330,000. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs, international gateways, and airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Minneapolis-St.

