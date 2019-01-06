Denali Therapeutics (DNLI) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday. The firm currently has $22.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Denali Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It focused on the discovery and development of therapies for patients with neurodegenerative disease, including Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and others. Denali Therapeutics Inc. is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, United States. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 7th.

DNLI stock opened at $20.31 on Thursday. Denali Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.32 and a 52 week high of $25.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.45.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $153,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan J. Watts sold 18,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total transaction of $356,210.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,500 shares of company stock worth $1,178,749 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 52.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,827,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,954,000 after buying an additional 1,660,984 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 52.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,827,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,984 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 58.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after acquiring an additional 69,266 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 101.4% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 72,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 36,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 166.2% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 92,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 57,863 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

