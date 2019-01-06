Denbury Resources (DNR) Shares Gap Up to $1.97

Shares of Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.84, but opened at $1.97. Denbury Resources shares last traded at $2.19, with a volume of 17080654 shares changing hands.

DNR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Denbury Resources in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target on shares of Denbury Resources in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Denbury Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. UBS Group set a $3.00 price target on shares of Denbury Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Denbury Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Denbury Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.79.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $787.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 3.54.

Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $395.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.39 million. Denbury Resources had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Denbury Resources Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNR. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Denbury Resources in the third quarter worth $151,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Denbury Resources in the third quarter worth $234,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Denbury Resources in the second quarter worth $285,000. PEAK6 Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Denbury Resources in the second quarter worth $320,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Denbury Resources by 161.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 59,244 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 36,548 shares during the period. 87.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

