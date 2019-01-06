Destiny Hits Market Cap of $17,574.00 (DES)

Destiny (CURRENCY:DES) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. One Destiny coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000170 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Destiny has a market capitalization of $17,574.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Destiny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Destiny has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Novacoin (NVC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00018034 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000555 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22,419.66 or 5.50180438 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WomenCoin (WOMEN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000085 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00078404 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00001280 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

About Destiny

DES is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2016. Destiny’s total supply is 1,600,000 coins. Destiny’s official Twitter account is @CryptoDestiny.

Destiny Coin Trading

Destiny can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Destiny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Destiny should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Destiny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

