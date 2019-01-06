DeusCoin Price Tops $0.0013 on Exchanges (DEUS)

DeusCoin (CURRENCY:DEUS) traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 6th. In the last week, DeusCoin has traded down 15.4% against the US dollar. One DeusCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and C-CEX. DeusCoin has a market capitalization of $14,579.00 and $158.00 worth of DeusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009264 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026223 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.33 or 0.02283453 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00158441 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00210490 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026088 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000107 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026106 BTC.

About DeusCoin

DeusCoin’s total supply is 100,005,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,079,837 coins. The official website for DeusCoin is deuscoin.org.

Buying and Selling DeusCoin

DeusCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and C-CEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeusCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeusCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeusCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

