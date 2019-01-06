Dillard’s (DDS) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush cut shares of Dillard’s from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $95.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut shares of Dillard’s from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $83.00 to $65.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dillard’s from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.86.

Shares of NYSE DDS opened at $63.31 on Wednesday. Dillard’s has a 1 year low of $55.73 and a 1 year high of $98.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.40). Dillard’s had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dillard’s will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.33%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Dillard’s in the second quarter worth about $126,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Dillard’s by 69.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dillard’s by 172.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Dillard’s in the third quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in Dillard’s in the third quarter worth about $239,000. 94.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores primarily in the Southeastern, Southwestern, and Midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

