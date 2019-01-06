Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $34.23 Million Stake in CDK Global Inc (CDK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 547,145 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,901 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.42% of CDK Global worth $34,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CDK Global by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,017,687 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $876,946,000 after acquiring an additional 643,215 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP lifted its stake in CDK Global by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 3,005,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $195,475,000 after acquiring an additional 905,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in CDK Global by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $185,138,000 after acquiring an additional 739,661 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in CDK Global by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,434,421 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,298,000 after acquiring an additional 90,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in CDK Global by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,253,696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,553,000 after acquiring an additional 14,110 shares in the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CDK stock opened at $49.08 on Friday. CDK Global Inc has a fifty-two week low of $44.01 and a fifty-two week high of $76.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.70.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 173.86% and a net margin of 17.23%. The company had revenue of $554.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CDK Global Inc will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 30th. CDK Global’s payout ratio is currently 19.74%.

CDK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. TheStreet downgraded CDK Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. BidaskClub raised CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded CDK Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of CDK Global in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.20.

In related news, insider Neil Packham acquired 588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.76 per share, with a total value of $28,082.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,082.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph A. Tautges acquired 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.68 per share, for a total transaction of $400,372.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 25,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,103.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 10,988 shares of company stock worth $555,855. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

CDK Global Profile

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

