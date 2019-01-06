Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (YINN) Stock Price Up 10.1%

Shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) rose 10.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.06 and last traded at $17.72. Approximately 3,307,094 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 2,436,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 28th were paid a $0.0426 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 27th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SP Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $508,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $443,000. HRT Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, XR Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $275,000.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Company Profile (NYSEARCA:YINN)

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

