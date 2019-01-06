Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (TNA) Trading Up 11.3%

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA)’s share price were up 11.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $45.38 and last traded at $45.05. Approximately 6,373,485 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 6,509,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.1356 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. This is a positive change from Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 27th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the third quarter worth $358,000. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 56.2% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 8,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Crosspoint Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 422.6% in the third quarter. Crosspoint Capital Strategies LLC now owns 19,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 16,098 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 5.8% in the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 1,426.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 27,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 26,025 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

