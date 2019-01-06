Discover Financial Services (DFS) Given “Hold” Rating at Stephens

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Stephens in a research note issued on Sunday. They presently have a $80.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Stephens’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.53% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.44.

Shares of DFS stock traded up $2.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.29. 2,093,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,184,311. The company has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $54.36 and a 52 week high of $81.93.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.05. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 25.49%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total value of $261,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,818,106.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $139,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,755,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,350 shares of company stock valued at $4,985,938 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DFS. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,263,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,996,000 after buying an additional 588,371 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,863,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,452,000 after purchasing an additional 482,980 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 953,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,894,000 after purchasing an additional 466,429 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,395,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,100,527,000 after purchasing an additional 393,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,690,000. Institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

