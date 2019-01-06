Discovery Communications (DISCA) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday. They currently have $28.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Discovery is benefiting from Scripps buyout, which expanded its product portfolio significantly. Additionally, the buyout strengthened Discovery’s international footprint. Increasing availability across linear, digital over-the-top platforms like Hulu, AT&T Watch and Sling is a major growth driver. Moreover, the company is benefiting from strong domestic advertising growth driven by improved ratings, healthy overall pricing, nice growth in TV Everywhere apps and strong execution by the sales and network teams. Improving operating efficiency is also a key catalyst. Further, Discovery currently holds the “second largest share of TV viewing” after NBC Universal. Notably, its shares have outperformed the industry over the past year. However, higher restructuring costs related to Scripps acquisition is dragging down profitability.”

DISCA has been the topic of several other research reports. Pivotal Research restated a sell rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Discovery Communications in a report on Friday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Discovery Communications to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Discovery Communications from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Cannonball Research lowered shares of Discovery Communications to a hold rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Discovery Communications to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCA traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.14. 3,856,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,466,515. The firm has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Discovery Communications has a twelve month low of $20.59 and a twelve month high of $34.89.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Discovery Communications had a negative net margin of 8.52% and a positive return on equity of 17.05%. Discovery Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Discovery Communications will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kenneth W. Lowe sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total transaction of $1,675,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,236,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,697,412.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.47, for a total transaction of $1,473,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 147,278 shares of company stock valued at $4,391,689. Insiders own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DISCA. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discovery Communications during the third quarter worth about $122,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discovery Communications during the third quarter worth about $172,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discovery Communications during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Discovery Communications during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Discovery Communications during the third quarter worth about $204,000. 35.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Discovery Communications

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through U.S. Networks, International Networks, and Education and Other segments. It owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, Velocity, Discovery Family Channel, Destination America, American Heroes Channel, Discovery Life, The Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

