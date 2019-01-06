DISH Network (DISH) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on DISH. Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 price objective on DISH Network and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Moffett Nathanson raised DISH Network from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised DISH Network from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on DISH Network to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on DISH Network to $35.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. DISH Network has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.36.

Shares of DISH stock traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.28. The company had a trading volume of 4,906,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,493,349. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.39. DISH Network has a 1-year low of $23.22 and a 1-year high of $49.78.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 20.26% and a net margin of 19.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that DISH Network will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP James Defranco purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.99 per share, with a total value of $164,950.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,218,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,199,271.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders acquired a total of 205,000 shares of company stock worth $6,143,850 in the last three months. Company insiders own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CenturyLink Investment Management Co raised its stake in shares of DISH Network by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. CenturyLink Investment Management Co now owns 37,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of DISH Network by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DISH Network by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 50,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DISH Network by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 8,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of DISH Network by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 128,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the period. 48.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

