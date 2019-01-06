DNB ASA/S (DNHBY) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of DNB ASA/S (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered DNB ASA/S from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th.

Get DNB ASA/S alerts:

OTCMKTS:DNHBY opened at $17.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.00. DNB ASA/S has a twelve month low of $15.30 and a twelve month high of $21.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96.

DNB ASA/S Company Profile

DNB ASA provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. It operates through Personal customers, Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises, Large Corporates and International Customers, Trading, and Traditional Pension Products segments. The company offers savings and investment products, including saving accounts, home savings products, equities, retirement savings, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, and asset management services; and loans, such as home mortgages, car and consumer loans, trade finance, and export financing, as well as overdraft facilities, bank guarantees, and leasing and factoring services.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for DNB ASA/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNB ASA/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.