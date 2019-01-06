DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (DNP) Director Acquires $73,080.00 in Stock

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Director David J. Vitale purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.44 per share, with a total value of $73,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of DNP Select Income Fund stock opened at $10.56 on Friday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $11.22.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 31st will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.39%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 8.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,402,896 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,530,000 after acquiring an additional 114,445 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 86.1% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 61,107 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 3.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 344,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 12,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. lifted its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 21.8% in the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 46,588 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 8,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

About DNP Select Income Fund

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

