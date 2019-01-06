Dorman Products (DORM) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DORM. ValuEngine raised Dorman Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Barrington Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dorman Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:DORM traded up $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.14. The stock had a trading volume of 303,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,806. Dorman Products has a 12 month low of $56.36 and a 12 month high of $91.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.76.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $247.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.46 million. On average, analysts forecast that Dorman Products will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mathias J. Barton sold 38,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.89, for a total value of $3,416,372.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,288,805.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 1,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Dorman Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Dorman Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Dorman Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, BB&T Corp purchased a new stake in Dorman Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

