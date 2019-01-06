Dotcoin (DOT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $348.00

Dotcoin (CURRENCY:DOT) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. Dotcoin has a market capitalization of $1.94 million and approximately $348.00 worth of Dotcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dotcoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000153 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dotcoin has traded up 6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.81 or 0.00953810 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00002010 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003553 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00019162 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00001203 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00011904 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00001262 BTC.

Gulden (NLG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Dotcoin Profile

DOT is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 18th, 2015. Dotcoin’s total supply is 577,018,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 312,018,000 tokens. Dotcoin’s official Twitter account is @dotcoinnz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dotcoin is www.cryptopia.co.nz.

Buying and Selling Dotcoin

Dotcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dotcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dotcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dotcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

