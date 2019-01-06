Draper Esprit (GROW) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Draper Esprit (LON:GROW) in a research report report published on Thursday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Numis Securities boosted their price target on shares of Draper Esprit from GBX 640 ($8.36) to GBX 660 ($8.62) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Liberum Capital began coverage on shares of Draper Esprit in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 700 ($9.15) price target on the stock.

GROW opened at GBX 585 ($7.64) on Thursday. Draper Esprit has a fifty-two week low of GBX 318 ($4.16) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 486 ($6.35).

Draper Esprit Company Profile

Draper Esprit plc, formerly known as Ingleby (1994) plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.

