Dunkin Brands Group Inc (DNKN) Holdings Increased by TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 131.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,848 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dunkin Brands Group were worth $16,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 2,018.5% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,377 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Dunkin Brands Group in the third quarter worth $110,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in Dunkin Brands Group in the second quarter worth $123,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Dunkin Brands Group in the third quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in Dunkin Brands Group in the third quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Karen Raskopf sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total transaction of $953,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $953,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard J. Emmett sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $2,190,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 524,591 shares of company stock worth $38,151,848. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

DNKN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Dunkin Brands Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dunkin Brands Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. BidaskClub lowered Dunkin Brands Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Dunkin Brands Group from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.05.

Shares of Dunkin Brands Group stock opened at $65.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.52. Dunkin Brands Group Inc has a 12 month low of $56.77 and a 12 month high of $77.13.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The restaurant operator reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $350.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.17 million. Dunkin Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 41.14% and a net margin of 30.28%. As a group, analysts forecast that Dunkin Brands Group Inc will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Dunkin Brands Group Profile

Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc operates as a franchisor of quick service restaurants, which engages in the service of hot and cold coffee, baked goods, and ice cream. It operates through the following segments: Dunkin’ Donuts U.S., Dunkin’ Donuts International, Baskin-Robbins International, and Baskin-Robbins U.S.

