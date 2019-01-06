E-Dinar Coin One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.83 Million (EDR)

E-Dinar Coin (CURRENCY:EDR) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 6th. One E-Dinar Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000217 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LocalTrade, YoBit, Exrates and Livecoin. E-Dinar Coin has a market cap of $7.39 million and approximately $1.83 million worth of E-Dinar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, E-Dinar Coin has traded down 12.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get E-Dinar Coin alerts:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000799 BTC.

GanjaCoin (MRJA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00006924 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00001977 BTC.

AC3 (AC3) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000097 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

E-Dinar Coin Coin Profile

E-Dinar Coin (EDR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. E-Dinar Coin’s total supply is 1,011,211,988 coins and its circulating supply is 886,211,988 coins. E-Dinar Coin’s official website is edinarcoin.com. E-Dinar Coin’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling E-Dinar Coin

E-Dinar Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, YoBit, Exrates and LocalTrade. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as E-Dinar Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire E-Dinar Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase E-Dinar Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for E-Dinar Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for E-Dinar Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.