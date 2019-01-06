Eaton (ETN) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eaton (NYSE:ETN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “In the last three months Eaton’s shares have lost wider than its industry. Eaton’s world-wide operations expose it to weather calamities, natural disaster, cyber-attacks and security breaches, all of which could adversely impact its operation and earnings. However, Eaton’s decision to buy back shares and timely execution of plans by strong management team will continue to have a positive impact on its performance. Eaton is gaining from strong organic sales and ongoing R&D investments will help it to upgrade its products and provide better electrical solutions to its customers. The company will gain from its multiyear restructuring program, which is expected to boost margins.”

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $80.00 price objective (down from $85.00) on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday. Stephens assumed coverage on Eaton in a report on Monday, November 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Eaton from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Barclays reissued an underweight rating and issued a $75.00 target price (down from $77.00) on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a $97.00 target price on Eaton and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $86.06.

NYSE ETN opened at $68.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $29.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.43. Eaton has a 1-year low of $64.46 and a 1-year high of $89.85.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eaton will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Eaton by 310.2% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,085,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $441,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,845,813 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Eaton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,715,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Eaton by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,039,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,193,000 after purchasing an additional 688,549 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Eaton by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,233,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $465,919,000 after purchasing an additional 611,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Eaton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,250,000. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

