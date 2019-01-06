Egretia (EGT) Trading Down 6% Over Last Week

Egretia (CURRENCY:EGT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 6th. In the last week, Egretia has traded down 6% against the dollar. One Egretia token can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, IDEX, OKEx and CoinEx. Egretia has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $376,569.00 worth of Egretia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Egretia alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009042 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025198 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.42 or 0.02200966 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00155183 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00216024 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024839 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000107 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024853 BTC.

Egretia Profile

Egretia’s launch date was May 26th, 2018. Egretia’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,379,310,949 tokens. Egretia’s official Twitter account is @Egretia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Egretia is blog.egretia.io. The official website for Egretia is egretia.io. The Reddit community for Egretia is /r/Egretia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Egretia

Egretia can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, IDEX, Hotbit, Kucoin, Bilaxy and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Egretia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Egretia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Egretia using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Egretia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Egretia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.