eHealth (EHTH) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “eHealth, Inc. is the parent company of eHealthInsurance, the leading online source of health insurance for individuals, families and small businesses. eHealthInsurance presents complex health insurance information in an objective, user-friendly format, enabling the research, analysis, comparison and purchase of health insurance products that best meet consumers’ needs. eHealth and eHealthInsurance.com are registered trademarks of eHealthInsurance Services, Inc. eHealth, Inc. and its technology was responsible for the nation’s first Internet-based sale of a health insurance policy. The Company is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

Get eHealth alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EHTH. BidaskClub upgraded eHealth from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 24th. ValuEngine lowered eHealth from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on eHealth to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on eHealth in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on eHealth to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. eHealth presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.80.

NASDAQ:EHTH opened at $37.72 on Thursday. eHealth has a 12 month low of $13.61 and a 12 month high of $40.71. The company has a market cap of $745.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.47 and a beta of 0.61.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.14. eHealth had a negative return on equity of 17.79% and a negative net margin of 30.13%. The company had revenue of $40.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.10 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that eHealth will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in eHealth by 10.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in eHealth by 4.9% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in eHealth by 9.0% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 35,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in eHealth by 55.3% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 4,418 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in eHealth by 35.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 5,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private online health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on eHealth (EHTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.