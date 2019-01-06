Energen Co. (EGN) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Energen Co. (NYSE:EGN) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,029,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 135,570 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Energen were worth $88,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Energen during the second quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Energen by 300.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 118,518 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,627,000 after acquiring an additional 88,956 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Energen in the second quarter worth approximately $1,449,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Energen by 1.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 128,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Energen by 2.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 38,635 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Energen from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Energen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Energen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Energen from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.29.

NYSE EGN opened at $72.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.16 and a beta of 1.50. Energen Co. has a 1 year low of $47.81 and a 1 year high of $89.83.

Energen (NYSE:EGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $380.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.64 million. Energen had a net margin of 31.37% and a return on equity of 8.70%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Energen Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Energen Corporation, through its subsidiary, Energen Resources Corporation, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company has operations within the Midland Basin, the Delaware Basin, and the Central Basin Platform areas of the Permian Basin in west Texas and New Mexico.

