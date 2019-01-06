Enerplus (ERF) Trading 5.3% Higher

Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF)’s share price traded up 5.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.56 and last traded at $8.54. 779,515 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 941,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.11.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enerplus in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. ValuEngine cut Enerplus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Capital One Financial cut Enerplus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $15.00 price target on Enerplus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.63.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 9th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). Enerplus had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $244.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.36 million. Equities analysts expect that Enerplus Corp will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.008 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 27th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.25%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the third quarter worth approximately $130,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the second quarter worth approximately $146,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the third quarter worth approximately $148,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the third quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the third quarter worth approximately $161,000. Institutional investors own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Company Profile (NYSE:ERF)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. Its crude oil properties are located in the Fort Berthold region of North Dakota and the Elm Coulee field in Richland County, Montana; and crude oil Waterfloods in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada.

