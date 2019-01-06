eosDAC Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $27,037.00 (EOSDAC)

eosDAC (CURRENCY:EOSDAC) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. During the last week, eosDAC has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. eosDAC has a total market cap of $4.17 million and approximately $27,037.00 worth of eosDAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One eosDAC token can currently be purchased for $0.0063 or 0.00000163 BTC on popular exchanges including Bitbns, Bibox, OTCBTC and Hotbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

eosDAC Profile

EOSDAC is a token. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2018. eosDAC’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,755,177 tokens. eosDAC’s official Twitter account is @eosdac. The Reddit community for eosDAC is /r/EOSDAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eosDAC’s official website is eosdac.io. eosDAC’s official message board is steemit.com/@eosdac.

eosDAC Token Trading

eosDAC can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Gate.io, Bibox, OpenLedger DEX, ZB.COM, Bitbns, OTCBTC and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eosDAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eosDAC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eosDAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

