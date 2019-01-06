EQM Midstream Partners (EQM) Stock Rating Lowered by US Capital Advisors

EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) was downgraded by equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for EQM Midstream Partners’ FY2020 earnings at $4.57 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on EQM. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on EQM Midstream Partners from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on EQM Midstream Partners to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on EQM Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on EQM Midstream Partners from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on EQM Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.33.

NYSE:EQM opened at $44.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.09. EQM Midstream Partners has a one year low of $39.32 and a one year high of $77.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The pipeline company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $364.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.99 million. EQM Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 60.71%. On average, analysts predict that EQM Midstream Partners will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQM. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in EQM Midstream Partners by 100.2% in the third quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new position in EQM Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in EQM Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EQM Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new position in EQM Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

About EQM Midstream Partners

EQM Midstream Partners, LP provides natural gas gathering, transmission, and storage services in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. The company also owns approximately 300 miles of high pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of federal energy regulatory commission (FERC) regulated low pressure gathering lines; and approximately 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipelines.

