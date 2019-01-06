Equinox Gold (EQX) Trading Down 6.3%

Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX) shares fell 6.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.04 and last traded at C$1.05. 601,989 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 524,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.12.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EQX. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$1.80 to C$2.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$2.00 to C$2.20 in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$1.90 to C$1.75 in a research note on Monday, October 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03). Equities research analysts predict that Equinox Gold Corp will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX)

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

