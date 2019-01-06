Esports Token Hits One Day Volume of $223,871.00 (EST)

Esports Token (CURRENCY:EST) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. Over the last seven days, Esports Token has traded up 20.6% against the dollar. Esports Token has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $223,871.00 worth of Esports Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Esports Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Esports Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009026 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00024994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.35 or 0.02209242 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00156340 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00216117 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024703 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00011847 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000107 BTC.

About Esports Token

EST uses the hashing algorithm. Esports Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Esports Token’s official Twitter account is @esports_chain. Esports Token’s official website is esportschain.org.

Buying and Selling Esports Token

Esports Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Esports Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Esports Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Esports Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Esports Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Esports Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.