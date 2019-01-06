Ethereum Gold (ETG) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $33.00

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 6th. One Ethereum Gold token can now be bought for about $0.0069 or 0.00000170 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and CoinExchange. Ethereum Gold has a market capitalization of $83,061.00 and approximately $33.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ethereum Gold has traded up 2.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009020 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002960 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025113 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.26 or 0.02193995 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00156158 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00216066 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024817 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000107 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024814 BTC.

About Ethereum Gold

Ethereum Gold’s launch date was October 13th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,000,000 tokens. Ethereum Gold’s official website is www.ethereumgold.info. Ethereum Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@amandaETG. The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Gold

Ethereum Gold can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

