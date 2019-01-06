E*TRADE Financial (ETFC) Price Target Cut to $55.00

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James cut shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of E*TRADE Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.12.

E*TRADE Financial stock opened at $45.28 on Friday. E*TRADE Financial has a twelve month low of $40.41 and a twelve month high of $66.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.19.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.17. E*TRADE Financial had a net margin of 32.83% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that E*TRADE Financial will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

E*TRADE Financial announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Michael A. Pizzi acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.67 per share, with a total value of $516,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,171 shares in the company, valued at $4,555,795.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Rodger A. Lawson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.26 per share, with a total value of $256,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 109,191 shares in the company, valued at $5,597,130.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 37,668 shares of company stock valued at $1,912,154. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in E*TRADE Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,750,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,073,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 87,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 7,594 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 3,131,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,038,000 after purchasing an additional 71,481 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. 93.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

E*TRADE Financial Company Profile

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services primarily to individual retail investors under the E*TRADE Financial brand. It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to retail investors; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; clearing and settlement services; investment advisory services; and financial corporate services, such as software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients.

