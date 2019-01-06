E*TRADE Financial (ETFC) PT Lowered to $61.00

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $61.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 34.72% from the company’s current price.

ETFC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of E*TRADE Financial in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.12.

ETFC stock opened at $45.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. E*TRADE Financial has a twelve month low of $40.41 and a twelve month high of $66.46. The company has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.19.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.17. E*TRADE Financial had a net margin of 32.83% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that E*TRADE Financial will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

E*TRADE Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 18th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other E*TRADE Financial news, insider Rodger A. Lawson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.27 per share, for a total transaction of $512,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,598,222.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James P. Healy bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.36 per share, for a total transaction of $226,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,255,979.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 37,668 shares of company stock worth $1,912,154. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETFC. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in E*TRADE Financial by 2,043.1% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,921,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,653,000 after buying an additional 2,784,761 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in E*TRADE Financial by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,313,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $936,560,000 after buying an additional 1,452,296 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in E*TRADE Financial by 2,093.8% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 923,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,379,000 after buying an additional 881,347 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in E*TRADE Financial by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,659,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,087,000 after buying an additional 879,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toscafund Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in E*TRADE Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,696,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

E*TRADE Financial Company Profile

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services primarily to individual retail investors under the E*TRADE Financial brand. It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to retail investors; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; clearing and settlement services; investment advisory services; and financial corporate services, such as software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients.

