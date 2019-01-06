Etsy (ETSY) Shares Up 8%

Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) shot up 8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $50.88 and last traded at $49.70. 4,073,547 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 56% from the average session volume of 2,615,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.03.

Several research firms have weighed in on ETSY. BidaskClub upgraded Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Citigroup began coverage on Etsy in a research note on Friday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital set a $70.00 target price on Etsy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Etsy in a research note on Friday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price target (up from $53.00) on shares of Etsy in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.57.

The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $150.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.76 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 15.00%. Etsy’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Etsy Inc will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 35,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total transaction of $1,835,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 165,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,443,234.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Etsy during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Etsy during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Etsy during the 3rd quarter worth $149,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Etsy during the 2nd quarter worth $146,000. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd bought a new position in Etsy during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. 89.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

