Everest Re Group (RE) & Kingstone Companies (KINS) Critical Analysis

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) and Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Everest Re Group and Kingstone Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Everest Re Group 14.19% 11.82% 4.12% Kingstone Companies 5.37% 6.76% 2.39%

Risk & Volatility

Everest Re Group has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kingstone Companies has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Everest Re Group and Kingstone Companies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Everest Re Group 0 5 3 0 2.38 Kingstone Companies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Everest Re Group presently has a consensus target price of $251.63, suggesting a potential upside of 17.08%. Kingstone Companies has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.27%. Given Everest Re Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Everest Re Group is more favorable than Kingstone Companies.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Everest Re Group and Kingstone Companies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Everest Re Group $6.61 billion 1.32 $468.96 million $9.10 23.62 Kingstone Companies $92.77 million 2.01 $9.98 million $0.94 18.46

Everest Re Group has higher revenue and earnings than Kingstone Companies. Kingstone Companies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Everest Re Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Everest Re Group pays an annual dividend of $5.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Kingstone Companies pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Everest Re Group pays out 61.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kingstone Companies pays out 42.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Everest Re Group has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years and Kingstone Companies has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.7% of Everest Re Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.6% of Kingstone Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Everest Re Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of Kingstone Companies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Everest Re Group beats Kingstone Companies on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products. The company operates through the U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance segments. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the Unites States. The International segment writes foreign property and casualty reinsurance in Canada, Singapore, Brazil, Miami, and New Jersey. The Bermuda segment provides reinsurance and insurance to property and casualty markets through brokers and directly with ceding companies in Bermuda; and reinsurance to the United Kingdom and European markets. The Insurance segment writes property and casualty insurance products directly, as well as through general agents, brokers, and surplus lines brokers in the United States and Canada. The company also provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance coverages, such as errors and omissions liability, directors' and officers' liability, medical malpractice, and worker's compensation products. Everest Re Group, Ltd. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Kingstone Companies

Kingstone Cos., Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance policies to individuals and small businesses through its wholly owned subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company. It writes business exclusively through independent retail and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Kingston, NY.

