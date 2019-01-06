Everi (EVRI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Everi Holdings Inc. is a holding company which operates through subsidiaries, Global Cash Access, Inc. and Multimedia Games Holding Company, Inc. The Company’s segments include Games and Payments. Global Cash Access, Inc. provides integrated gaming payments solutions, video and mechanical reel gaming content and technology solutions, as well as compliance and software. Multimedia Games Holding Company, Inc., designs, manufactures and supplies gaming machines and systems. Everi Holdings Inc., formerly known as Global Cash Access Holdings, Inc., is headquartered in Las Vegas, United States. “

Get Everi alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on EVRI. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Everi in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Everi in a report on Friday, November 30th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Everi has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.40.

Shares of Everi stock opened at $5.39 on Friday. Everi has a 52-week low of $4.76 and a 52-week high of $9.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.50 million, a PE ratio of -17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.61.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $120.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.53 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Everi’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Everi will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cowen Prime Services LLC bought a new stake in Everi during the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Everi in the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Engine Capital Management LP bought a new position in Everi in the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in Everi in the 3rd quarter worth $275,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Everi by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,818 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 14,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Games and Payments. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, Empire MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

See Also: What is a capital gain?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Everi (EVRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.