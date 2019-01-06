EVO Payments (EVOP) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EVOP. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on EVO Payments to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on EVO Payments in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on EVO Payments in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

EVOP opened at $24.23 on Friday. EVO Payments has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $30.45.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $144.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.24 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EVO Payments will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EVO Payments news, insider Brendan F. Tansill sold 39,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $1,002,288.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $1,507,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,124,988.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in EVO Payments by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,620,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,731,000 after acquiring an additional 711,204 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in EVO Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,705,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in EVO Payments by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,620,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,731,000 after acquiring an additional 711,204 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in EVO Payments by 150.8% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 32,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 19,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EVO Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $725,000. 32.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 525,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 900 million transactions in North America and approximately 1.7 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions.

