EXMR (EXMR) Market Cap Tops $245,617.00

EXMR (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. Over the last seven days, EXMR has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. One EXMR token can now be purchased for about $0.0207 or 0.00000509 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and YoBit. EXMR has a market cap of $245,617.00 and $1,180.00 worth of EXMR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00010232 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000181 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000101 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00114999 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000105 BTC.

EXMR Token Profile

EXMR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 9th, 2017. EXMR’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,848,196 tokens. EXMR’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin. The official website for EXMR is exmrfoundation.org. The Reddit community for EXMR is /r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EXMR’s official message board is medium.com/@eXMR.

EXMR Token Trading

EXMR can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EXMR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EXMR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

