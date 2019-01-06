Facebook (FB) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Goldman Sachs Group

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) was downgraded by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Facebook from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Wedbush set a $250.00 price target on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.20.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $137.95 on Friday. Facebook has a twelve month low of $123.02 and a twelve month high of $218.62. The company has a market cap of $380.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.58.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $13.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.82 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 37.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Facebook will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 4,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.10, for a total value of $671,777.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,840,713. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.11, for a total transaction of $7,266,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 470,705 shares of company stock valued at $67,813,950 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Claybrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 600 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 4,462 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 4,077 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 12,658 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 1,797 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.16% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

