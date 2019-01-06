Facebook (FB) Given a $220.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Wedbush set a $220.00 target price on Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Moffett Nathanson restated a neutral rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Facebook from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Aegis raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Facebook from $202.00 to $186.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $187.20.

Shares of FB opened at $137.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.58. Facebook has a 52-week low of $123.02 and a 52-week high of $218.62.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $13.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.82 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 37.57% and a return on equity of 27.89%. Facebook’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Facebook will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.50, for a total value of $290,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,462.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.87, for a total transaction of $8,517,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 470,705 shares of company stock valued at $67,813,950 over the last three months. 16.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Claybrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 20.0% during the third quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 600 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 186.2% during the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 624 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Facebook during the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A acquired a new position in Facebook during the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 58.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

