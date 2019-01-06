Facebook (FB) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has $149.00 price objective on the social networking company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Facebook continues to benefit from mobile ad growth. The company intends to cash in on the ever-increasing trend of video viewing on social media platforms through Watch. Facebook’s effort to add new features on Instagram, Watch and Messenger are noteworthy. Robust user base on WhatsApp and Instagram is expected to fuel top-line for the company in the near-term. Facebook’s expanding footprint in the developing countries is a positive. Moreover, the company’s effort to curb misuse of its platform is a tailwind. However, aggressive investments for the initiatives related to improving ad transparency, removal of fake accounts and curbing fake news is expected to hurt profitability in the near term. Further, the company is expected to lose some ad impression opportunities due to its focus on growth of Stories on the core Facebook app. This is expected to negatively impact top-line growth.”

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Facebook from $185.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. ValuEngine raised Facebook from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. BidaskClub raised Facebook from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 27th. Aegis boosted their target price on Facebook from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Facebook from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $187.20.

Shares of Facebook stock traded up $6.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.95. The stock had a trading volume of 27,972,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,307,375. The firm has a market cap of $380.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.58. Facebook has a fifty-two week low of $123.02 and a fifty-two week high of $218.62.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $13.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.82 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 37.57%. The company’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Facebook will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.11, for a total value of $7,266,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 4,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.10, for a total value of $671,777.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,830 shares in the company, valued at $10,840,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 470,705 shares of company stock worth $67,813,950 over the last three months. 16.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Claybrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 600 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 186.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 624 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A bought a new stake in Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 58.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

