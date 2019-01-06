Facebook, Inc. (FB) Shares Sold by Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB cut its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 440,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 29,538 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for 3.6% of Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Facebook were worth $72,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FB. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 4,170.3% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 9,070,939 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,071,000 after purchasing an additional 8,858,520 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith Equity Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth approximately $1,072,219,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 21,254.2% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,612,283 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $18,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595,367 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth approximately $428,119,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth approximately $394,967,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.12, for a total value of $117,840.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,634,785.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 38,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.04, for a total value of $6,060,219.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 588,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,625,893.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 470,705 shares of company stock worth $67,813,950. Corporate insiders own 16.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $137.95 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.02 and a 52 week high of $218.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.58.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.30. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 37.57%. The business had revenue of $13.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Goldman Sachs Group cut Facebook to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush set a $220.00 price target on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DZ Bank cut Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.20.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

