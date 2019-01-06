Federated Investors Inc. PA Trims Stake in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NTCT)

Federated Investors Inc. PA trimmed its stake in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 85.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,553 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 184,479 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,073,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,603,000 after acquiring an additional 19,515 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in shares of NetScout Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,515,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of NetScout Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $787,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 99,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 9,124 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ NTCT opened at $23.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.12. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.58 and a 12 month high of $31.77.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $224.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.30 million. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 1.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NTCT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised NetScout Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 27th. ValuEngine raised NetScout Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Craig Hallum set a $25.00 price objective on NetScout Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised NetScout Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital set a $33.00 price objective on NetScout Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.29.

In other NetScout Systems news, Director Joseph G. Hadzima, Jr. sold 1,750 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total value of $44,852.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 117,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,006,347.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Downing sold 3,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total value of $83,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,701,299.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,500 shares of company stock worth $341,375. Company insiders own 3.93% of the company’s stock.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc provides real-time operational intelligence and performance analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

