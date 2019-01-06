FibroGen (FGEN) Trading Up 5.9%

FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN)’s share price was up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $45.50 and last traded at $45.36. Approximately 884,936 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 785,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.83.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FGEN shares. Leerink Swann set a $82.00 price objective on shares of FibroGen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of FibroGen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of FibroGen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of FibroGen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.25.

Get FibroGen alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 6.76, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.22 and a beta of 1.66.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.15). FibroGen had a negative net margin of 87.84% and a negative return on equity of 24.59%. The business had revenue of $29.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.48 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FibroGen Inc will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FibroGen news, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.42, for a total transaction of $221,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,535,134. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas B. Neff sold 39,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.32, for a total transaction of $1,756,667.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,693,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,364,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,924 shares of company stock valued at $6,266,109 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in FibroGen by 2.9% during the second quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 55,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of FibroGen by 1.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 131,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of FibroGen by 14.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,174 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in shares of FibroGen by 9.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 24,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of FibroGen by 8.0% in the second quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 28,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. 64.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/06/fibrogen-fgen-trading-up-5-9.html.

FibroGen Company Profile (NASDAQ:FGEN)

FibroGen, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic agents to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; Pamrevlumab, a human-monoclonal antibody that inhibits the activity of connective tissue growth factor, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, liver fibrosis, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and FG-5200, a corneal implant medical device for the treatment of corneal blindness resulting from partial thickness corneal damage.

Further Reading: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.