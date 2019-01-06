Fiduciary Group LLC Sells 5,676 Shares of AT&T Inc. (T)

Fiduciary Group LLC decreased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,686 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,676 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in AT&T by 24.3% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 81,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 15,966 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 9.5% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 462,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,859,000 after purchasing an additional 40,293 shares during the period. BP PLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 30.5% in the second quarter. BP PLC now owns 914,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,375,000 after purchasing an additional 213,826 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in AT&T by 14.1% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 50,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 6,247 shares during the period. Finally, Keeler Thomas Management LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 17.0% in the second quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 17,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the period. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

In related news, Director Michael B. Mccallister bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.14 per share, for a total transaction of $116,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,499.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

T stock opened at $30.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.52. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.80 and a 1 year high of $39.29.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $45.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.73 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 10th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%. This is a boost from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.57%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, December 14th. Citigroup raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.82 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, December 9th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Sunday, December 9th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.97.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Fiduciary Group LLC Sells 5,676 Shares of AT&T Inc. (T)” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/06/fiduciary-group-llc-sells-5676-shares-of-att-inc-t.html.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides communications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless services, strategic services, legacy voice, data services, wireless equipment, and other services to multinational companies, governmental and wholesale customers, and individual subscribers.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.